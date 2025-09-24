Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: greta gerwig, mark ronson, the chronicles of narnia

The Chronicles Of Narnia Brings On Mark Ronson To Score The Film

Mark Ronson will reunite with Greta Gerwig as he is set to score The Chronicles of Narnia, which will get a theatrical run Thanksgiving 2026 and will launch on Netflix in December.

Article Summary Mark Ronson will compose the score for Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia adaptation for Netflix.

The film adapts The Magician’s Nephew and is set for a theatrical release Thanksgiving 2026, then hits Netflix.

Netflix has kept details under wraps, with the cast and plot still largely unknown even after filming began.

Greta Gerwig joins the franchise after Barbie’s success, aiming to bring new life to this classic book series.

At the beginning of August, the newest big screen adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia started to film with Netflix backing and Greta Gerwig behind the camera. We still don't know anything about the young cast, but we do have some interesting names attached to this film, including Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey, and Carey Mulligan. We also know that this is an adaptation of The Magician's Nephew, the sixth book in the series, but it's technically a prequel. While we don't know the full cast yet, Gerwig is starting to fill in some spots behind the camera as well. According to Variety, Mark Ronson is set to do the music for the film. He previously worked with Gerwig on Barbie, where he served as an executive music producer, co-writing and co-producing five songs, co-writing the score with Andrew Wyatt, and serving as executive producer.

Netflix is still keeping a lid on this project; we thought more information would drop once the cameras started rolling, but it's been almost six weeks, and nothing substantial has been confirmed yet. Netflix does work on different timelines compared to other studios, however, so maybe the last confirmed information about The Chronicles of Narnia isn't that surprising. Half of the time, it seems like we learn about Netflix films long after they have finished production.

The Chronicles Of Narnia And Adapting "Foundational" Pieces Of Media

Several book series are considered "foundational" when it comes to genres, and The Chronicles of Narnia is absolutely one of those book series. Between 2005 and 2010, three of the books were adapted to the big screen with pretty decent results. The books aren't massive in length like Dune is, so there wasn't a need to cut too much out. They also have definitive beginnings, middles, and endings, making them pretty ripe for adaptation. However, like all media involving children, the passage of time, delays, and dwindling box office returns got in the way of future movies.

Netflix acquired the rights to make more films and television series based on the books back in 2018, but it took quite a while for the streaming service to get anything off the ground. Following the massive success of Barbie, it was pretty clear that director Greta Gerwig could do anything she wanted, but she signed on to do The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. The last time we heard about the production, they wanted to start in 2024, but unless that happened while no one was looking, that didn't quite happen. We also don't know how Netflix is planning to adapt these books.

Much like Harry Potter or Percy Jackson, when you're doing a franchise where your cast is children, you are on a very strict timetable, or things start to get weird regarding aging. See all the jokes about the final season of Stranger Things. The first film will get an exclusive IMAX theatrical run during the Thanksgiving 2026 weekend and will launch on Netflix in December.

