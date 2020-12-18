Watch A Deleted Scene Form The Craft: Legacy Blu-ray

Blumhouse's hyped sequel The Craft: Legacy will hit Blu-ray and DVD on December 22nd, perfect for a late in the game horror present. Starring Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny and written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film has been out on digital platforms for a couple of weeks now and was a popular viewing on Halloween this year. There is not going to be much in the way of special features on the disc, but there will be extended scenes and two featurettes. One of those extended scenes from The Craft: Legacy was released by Sony today through our friends at Bloody Disgusting, which you can see below. Also, below, you can find the complete specs and features list for the disc release.

The Craft: Legacy Special Features & Specs

"In Blumhouse's continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches gets more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers."

BONUS MATERIALS (ON BLU-RAY AND DVD) Featurettes: Franchise Legacy Powerful Story, Magical Director

4 Alternate Scenes with an Introduction from the Director CAST AND CREW

Written and Directed By: Zoe Lister-Jones

Producers: Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Jason Blum

Executive Producers: Andrew Fleming, Lucas Wiesendanger, Daniel Bekerman, Beatriz Sequeira, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Zoe Lister-Jones, Natalia Anderson

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny SPECS

Run Time: Approx. 94 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for thematic elements, crude and sexual content, language, and brief drug material

Feature: Blu-ray™ 1080p High Definition/2.39:1 | DVD 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Audio: Blu-ray™ English 5.1 DTS-HD MA; French, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital | DVD English, French, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital I think this one is heading to cult status eventually, as the story is strong and the cast does a great job. It doesn't quite reach the heights the original The Craft did, but this is still worth your time.