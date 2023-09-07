Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: bill skarsgard, lionsgate, the crow

The Crow Flies To Lionsgate, Plans To Release Film In 2024

Lionsgate has acquired the rights to the latest film in The Crow franchise, with plans to release it in 2024.

The Crow is still indeed happening, and in a big-time domestic deal, Lionsgate has acquired the latest film in the franchise. Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed this new tale, and it stars Bill Skarsgård, Pennywise himself, along with FKA Twigs and Danny Huston. We had not heard much about this one since reporting in September of last year that filming was going down, but now that a studio is involved, that is all about to change. This will be the fifth film in The Crow franchise but a reboot, so the sequels will all be stricken from continuity if they ever truly were in the first place. Deadline had the news.

The Crow, For A New Generation

"We appreciate what the Crow character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology," said Lionsgate's EVP Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Charlotte Koh, who will oversee for the indie-major. "To work with a creative team led by Rupert's unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege."

The Crow was first published as a graphic novel in 1989 by James O'Barr. It has spawned four films, including the first from 1994 that starred Brandon Lee, who was killed while filming the movie. Three more not-good sequels followed; many thought this was a dead franchise for a long time. But here we are. They could not have cast a better star for the film; it almost feels like a perfect marriage of actor and material. My guess is that they try to set this one up for this time next year or maybe closer to Halloween.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!