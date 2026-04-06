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The Devil Wears Prada 2: Final Trailer Is Officially Released

The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been released ahead of its upcoming May 1, 2026, release date.

Article Summary The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has debuted ahead of its May 1, 2026, release date.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their iconic roles in the sequel.

The new trailer offers fresh footage and teases the film's return to Runway Magazine's fashionable world.

The sequel reunites director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna with the original cast.

Another longtime sequel is finally making its way to the big screen next month. The Devil Wears Prada is one of those iconic movies where there are people out there quoting it, and they have no idea that it is the movie they are quoting. It's a status that not many projects attain, so no matter how good this second movie is, it's probably going to have a hard time keeping up with the original, since it will be almost impossible to be as quotable. Either way, the final trailer is officially out, and we have a lot of new footage to check out. This movie opens the first weekend in May, which is also right around the Met Gala. This opens on the 1st, and the Gala is on the 4th.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1, 2026.

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