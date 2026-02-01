Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the devil wears prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Official Trailer, 5 New Posters, 3 Images

The official trailer, five new posters, including four character posters, and three new stills from The Devil Wears Prada 2 have been released.

Article Summary The Devil Wears Prada 2 unveils its official trailer, teasing the highly anticipated sequel's return.

Four character posters and a group poster offer a fresh look at the leading cast reprising beloved roles.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reunite for the stylish follow-up film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, promising more Runway Magazine drama.

It seems most people aren't memorable to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), but it's still unclear whether you can use that to your advantage. The official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 dropped today along with four character posters, a poster featuring all four cast members, and three new stills. It seems that the ongoing joke is going to be that Miranda has absolutely zero memory of Andie Sachs (Anne Hathaway) ever existing as a human being. We are going to get so many new reaction gifs out of this.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1, 2026.

