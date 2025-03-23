Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, joe russo, netflix, the electric state

The Electric State Co-Director Talks Possible Expansions to the Story

Joe Russo says there are plenty of ideas to explore regarding the future of The Electric State without being a direct sequel.

The Electric State, the Netflix adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, directed by the Russo brothers, has arrived, bringing a technologically fractured America and a journey of loss. While the film's visual spectacle and emotional core have sparked a conversation about what could happen next (or if it's even necessary), the film's co-director Joe Russo's recent comments to Entertainment Weekly hint at a broader vision for The Electric State universe.

Joe Russo Has Other Plans (But Not a Sequel) for The Electric State

Russo tells the outlet, "We love immersive worlds, so we always try to build worlds that have the capability for future storytelling, because that's what we like. There is a game currently that's being released with the movie, and we're in discussions around a potential show idea that could work for it, but no sequel conversations as of yet."

From the release of a tie-in game to the exploration of a potential series, it's evident that there's plenty of desire from all parties to extend the narrative beyond the film's story, allowing for deeper dives into the intricate world of The Electric State. And this particular answer reaffirms the Russos' consistent ambition to create a world ripe for expansion, a sentiment echoed in their previous work (and return to) the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As of now, the release of Netflix's The Electric State has faced a mixed reception from critics and audiences alike. While the film explores universal themes of loss and acceptance, its execution leaves plenty of room for improvement. The film iteration of The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a young woman navigating a dystopian landscape in search of her brother. The plot centers on Michelle's emotionally driven quest, grappling with grief and the complexities of a world where technology and human connection are unavoidable. In addition to Brown, the cast includes Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, and Ke Huy Quan, each contributing to the film's eccentric ensemble.

Would you like to see more from the world of The Electric State?

