Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Working With Stitch BTS Featurette Plus 3 New Images

Disney released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Lilo & Stitch, which spotlights...working with Stitch? Plus three new images.

Article Summary Disney unveils a meta behind-the-scenes featurette for the live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

The new featurette spotlights the experience of working with the character Stitch on set.

Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo, is featured alongside the film's playful promotional approach.

Three high-quality images debut alongside the featurette, teasing more from the anticipated remake.

To the surprise of exactly no one, the marketing for Lilo & Stitch is extremely meta because if there was a film where Disney gets the opportunity to lean in, it's this one. It's fun, though, and it makes for something different from all of the other featurettes and whatnot that we've seen from films. We've known since the Super Bowl that this was going to be the angle Disney went with, and it's carrying over into the featurettes. They released a new one which focuses on "working with Stitch," but it's also a spotlight on Maia Kealoha as Lilo. We also got three new high-quality images. I swear to god if you people are mean to her, I'm throwing every single one of you directly into a dumpster where you belong.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers, and will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!