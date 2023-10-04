Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: denzel washington, sony pictures, the equalizer 3

The Equalizer 3 – Check Out The Bloody First 9 Minutes

Sony Pictures has released the first nine minutes as an extended preview for The Equalizer 3. It is currently in theaters and available to buy or rent on digital now.

The Equalizer movies with Denzel Washington are the ultimate dad movies in the best possible way. The first two entries were pretty damn good, and early last month, the third entry, titled The Equalize 3, to keep it simple, was also pretty damn good. However, early September is a weird time at the box office, and while the film didn't do poorly, it made just over $155 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $70 million; it also didn't do great either. That might be why Sony Pictures decided to make the theatrical window pretty short, and there's nothing wrong with that. It means we're in a situation where the film was released for rent and on digital yesterday but is also still in theaters. If you're still on the fence about whether or not you want to check this out at home or in theaters, Sony has released the first nine minutes online in an extended preview so you know what sort of bloody fun you're in for.

The Equalizer 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

The Equalizer 3, directed by Antoine Fuqua, stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, and David Denman. The Equalizer 3 is available to buy or rent on digital now and is currently in theaters.

