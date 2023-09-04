Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: barbie, the equalizer 3, Weekend Box Office

The Equalizer 3 Opens Strong At Holiday Weekend Box Office

The Equalizer 3 won the holiday Weekend Box Office, posting the second best Labor Day gross in history with $42 million.

The Equalizer 3 will finish the holiday weekend on top of the box office, as the Denzel Washington action threequel debuted to $42 million, the second-best Labor Day start ever behind Shang-Chi in 2021. Staying fairly consistent all weekend long, Sony can now claim the throne for the second straight weekend after Gran Turismo won last weekend, though not without controversy. Still, these action films have been steady earners both here in the US and overseas, and this one is heading for the same $100 million gross as the first two films in the series.

The Equalizer 3 Was A Great Holiday Box Office Pick

Barbie stayed in second place, as the film added $13.1 million and crossed the $600 million domestic total. It also overtook The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top film of the year worldwide and domestically. Third place Saw Blue Beetle hang on with another $9.2 million, as it holds better than most other DC Films have lately. Fourth is where we find Gran Turismo, adding $8.5 million but fading fast. Rounding out the top five was Oppenheimer with $7.5 million. Down a bit lower saw comedy Bottoms expand into 700 theaters and gross $3.6 million, up +552% from its opening.

The weekend box office top five for Labor Day:

The Equalizer 3- $42 million Barbie- $13.1 million Blue Beetle- $9.2 million Gran Turismo- $8.5 million Oppenheimer- $7.5 million

Next weekend sees the first big horror film of the fall open, as The Nun II haunts theaters. It will debut #1, I'm guessing around $31 million. That is $20 million below what the first one did in its opening, the biggest of The Conjuring Universe so far. But this is a more crowded market than that was. This September, the box office has a chance to be very solid, bookended by two horror films: The Nun II and SAW X.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!