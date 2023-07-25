Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blumhouse, The Exorcist: Believer, universal

The Exorcist: Believer trailer Is Now Live Online, Watch Here

The trailer for October's The Exorcist: Believer was released in theaters with Oppenheimer over the weekend, and it is now online!

The Exorcist: Believer trailer was released in theaters this past weekend with prints of Oppenheimer, and this morning Blumhouse and Universal unleashed it online. The film, the first of a planned trilogy from David Gordon Green (Blumhouse's Halloween Trilogy), stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ellen Burstyn returning to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil. There is still no word if there might be some kind of appearance from Linda Blair as Regan, though I wouldn't put it past them to have gotten her. Check out the trailer, posters, and synopsis for the new Exorcist below.

Can Green Do For The Exorcist What He Did For Halloween?

"Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 13, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

Here are the three posters as well.

I guess we shall see, right? Curious that they didn't have "From David Gordon Green" anywhere on there. I thought for a while that this movie would fail, but with the strikes going on, there is a chance some fall movies get delayed, and this does better than it would have.

The Exorcist: Believer opens in theaters on October 13th.

