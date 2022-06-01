The Exorcist: Ellen Burstyn May Have Already Filmed Her Part

The Exorcist is returning to haunt theaters, and one of the stars may already have completed her part. Ellen Burstyn tweeted out a response to a fan question the other day "I've already shot the new version… nothing weird happened [on set]. There was a lot of weirdness on the first one," according to a report from our friends at Bloody Disgusting. Leslie Odom Jr. stars and a returning, with Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, the mother of the young, possessed Regan, who Linda Blair played in the iconic first film. No word yet on if she is returning, though. David Gordon Green will direct the first of what they are setting up to be a trilogy of films. Green is co-writing with Peter Sattler.

The Exorcist Returns…

In an interview with Collider, Green talked about the differences between Halloween and The Exorcist: "To me, it's as different as making Stronger and Pineapple Express. They're just so unbelievably different. One is very primal, and the other is very academic. So it's just trying to switch gears there. I'm sure I'll know more a year from now when I've gotten a handle on what Exorcist is. The script's written. And it was a very, entirely different writing process." In fact, he said the other two films in the trilogy are also already outlined: "So we've got a ways to go on that, but we know where we're going. It's a new journey [with] some familiar characters and some new ones as well."

Green will again be working with Blumhouse and Universal on these films after the successful partnership on his Halloween trilogy. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse, and Universal has an eye towards releasing these both in theaters and on Peacock, especially after paying $400 million for the distribution rights.

I am not the biggest fan of the original, and I know that is an unpopular opinion, but I trust Green at this point to make a thoroughly entertaining film. The release date for the first film in this new Exorcist trilogy is October 13th, 2023.