The Exorcist: Dir. David Gordon Green in Talks for Blumhouse Sequel

Blumhouse and Morgan Creek are trusting David Gordon Green to bring back another horror franchise as he's in talks to direct the next Exorcist sequel, according to The Observer. He was responsible for directing and co-writing the re-sequel for Halloween (2018). Green wrapped filming its follow up with Halloween Kills, which was delayed to an October 15, 2021 release.

If signed, Green would join Jason Blum, David, and Jason Robinson, who serve as producers of the film. The 2018 film became the highest-grossing in franchise history at $255 million globally at the box office making over three times the second highest with Rob Zombie's 2007 adaptation at $77 million. The original 1973 Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin and written by William Peter Blatty, who also wrote the original novel. The film starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Linda Blair. The franchise spawned five films with two prequels and sequels grossing a combined $522 million globally.

None of the other films came anywhere near the success of the 1973 original at $428 million, which includes original theatrical run and re-releases, with 2004's The Exorcist: The Beginning barely making over 10 percent of the first film at $43.9 million. The film, which centered around a mother (Burstyn) who's terrified by her demonically-possessed 12-year old daughter (Blair) and turns to two priests, played by von Sydow and Jason Miller, who can help her. In what many regarded as a watershed moment in horror, won two Oscars out of 10 nominations including Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium for Blatty and Best Sound for Robert Knudson and Christopher Newman. Green is also attached to another horror franchise in the television adaption of the Clive Barker franchise Hellraiser based on the novella and films of the same name. Do you think Green can revitalize the franchise where so many others failed?