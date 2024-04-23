Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: ben kingsley, chris columbus, Helen Mirren, pierce brosnan, The Thursday Murder Club

The Thursday Murder Club Sets Amazing Cast For Adaptation

The Thursday Murder Club is coming to the big screen from writer/director Chris Columbus and featuring a great cast.

Article Summary Christopher Columbus to direct 'The Thursday Murder Club' film adaptation.

Stars like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley join the cast.

Based on Richard Osman's bestselling novel; potential for a franchise.

Filming begins this summer in the UK, with Amblin Entertainment producing.

The Thursday Murder Club will be adapted for the big screen by Christopher Columbus. He will write and direct, based on the novel of the same name by British TV host Richard Osman. Osman himself confirmed the news on his podcast The Rest is Entertainment. So far, the three principal cast members are what sends this over the top, as Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley are all set to star as three of the four leads, with a fourth still being cast. Steven Speilberg's Amblin Entertainment is making the film. Deadline had the news of the production details. Filming is set for this summer in the UK. The Thursday Murder Club has sold 10 million copies worldwide and has sequel books as well, so this could become a franchise.

The Thursday Murder Club Seems Familiar…

In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet weekly in the Jigsaw Room to discuss unsolved crimes; together, they call themselves the Thursday Murder Club. When a local developer is found dead with a mysterious photograph left next to the body, the Thursday Murder Club suddenly find themselves in the middle of their first live case. As the bodies begin to pile up, can our unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer before it's too late?

As for who will be playing who in the group, Mirren will play ex-spy Elizabeth, Kingsley will play ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, and Brosnan will play former union activist Ron. Joyce is the member of the group they are still looking for.

This sounds a lot like Only Murders In The Building, but for the big screen. Not a bad thing at all, but the comparisons will be there. The creatives and cast are there to make this into a hit, though, at a time when an adult, dramatic franchise is desperately needed for the demographic that will flock to this.

More on The Thursday Murder Club as we find it out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!