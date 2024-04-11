Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: cinemacon, paramount, star trek

Star Trek Prequel Offcially A Go At Paramount, JJ Abrams Producing

A prequel to the 2009 Star Trek film has been announced by Paramount at CinemaCon but will we actually see it happen?

Article Summary Paramount announces a Star Trek prequel at CinemaCon, set before 2009 film.

Toby Hanes to direct, JJ Abrams to produce, and Seth Grahame-Smith to write.

No casting, start, or release dates yet, skepticism remains among fans.

Stay tuned for more CinemaCon news, including Star Trek, TMNT, and Disney.

Star Trek 2009 is getting a prequel. The new film will take place decades before that film, and was announced this afternoon at the Paramount CinemaCon presentation, where a slew of announcements were made. Toby Hanes (Andor) will direct from a script by Seth Grahame-Smith. JJ Abrams will produce for Bad Robot. No word on the cast, production start date, or release date, so like other Star Trek projects, take this with a grain of salt. Announcing it from the stage is a step in the right direction though. I hope it happens, as Star Trek fans have had the rug pulled out from them so many times at this point, they deserve to fill theaters again. The Wrap had the news.

Maybe This Star Trek Film Actually Happens?

Star Trek, TMNT, Disney, Joker. We will bring you all of the big CinemaCon news as it happens all week long here at BC.

