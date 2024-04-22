Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy BTS Featurette: Capture The Rich World Behind The Camera

Universal has released another new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Fall Guy about capturing "the rich world behind the camera."

Article Summary Universal unveils a new BTS featurette for The Fall Guy, delving into filmmaking.

Director David Leitch discusses capturing 'the rich world behind the camera.'

The Fall Guy's positive premiere buzz may predict a strong summer box office.

Summer blockbuster season is revving up with The Fall Guy's impending release.

Universal has released another new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Fall Guy. The movie is a couple of weeks away, and Universal has been pushing this one pretty hard since its very positive South by Southwest premiere back in March. It's always good when May starts off strong so this film popping off is a good sign for everyone in terms of the summer box office. The new featurette features the cast and crew talking about what exactly the title of the film means, but they also explain what they are trying to capture with this film about making a film. "The rich world behind the camera," as director David Leitch explains it. The buzz for this one is looking pretty good, and we'll have to see if that translates to ticket sales when all is said and done. Buckle up, everyone; it's time for summer blockbuster season.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

