The Fall Guy Has Everything According To The Big Game Spot

Universal has released the big game spot for The Fall Guy, teasing that this film has a little bit of everything anyone could want, including a Taylor Swift joke.

Universal has released the big game spot for The Fall Guy, teasing that this film has a little bit of everything anyone could want, including a Taylor Swift joke. The studio seems to have a lot of faith in this film judging by the fact that they are screening it at CinemaCon about a month before it will be released in theaters and, for a little while there, it looked like they were going to hand director David Leitch the reigns to the new Jurassic World film. You don't almost get that job unless people have faith you can pull it off, and Universal must believe Leitch has pulled it off with this film. It's still a bit too early to tell one way or another if this movie will be good. Leitch has been a bit inconsistent in terms of quality, but it has a fantastic cast and a premise that really leans into Leitch's roots as a stuntman. This one has a pretty massive and expensive question mark hanging over it, so we'll see what happens in May.

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

