Universal Set To Screen The Fall Guy At CinemaCon

Universal Pictures will kick off CinemaCon on April 8th by screening David Leitch's new film, The Fall Guy.

Article Summary Universal Pictures to premiere The Fall Guy at CinemaCon on April 8th, replacing Sony.

Film directed by David Leitch, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, set for May release.

Social embargo likely to lift post-screening; full Universal presentation scheduled for April 10th.

CinemaCon to offer extended looks at upcoming Universal and Focus Features films.

CinemaCon released its schedule last week, and people were wondering what studio would be taking on the opening slot that Sony usually holds. It turns out that Universal gladly stepped up to the plate, and we won't be getting any presentation. Instead, they decided that the best way to kick off a convention about movies was to screen one of the big movies that Universal is hoping will draw audiences into theaters in May. Today, it was announced that The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch and stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and more, would be opening the convention on April 8th.

So what does this mean? Well, considering what we have seen from major studio screenings at CinemaCon in the last couple of years, there is a good chance the review embargo will be up, but the social embargo will come down once the film ends if it isn't already down. This also doesn't mean that Universal isn't doing its own presentation. They still have a two-hour presentation on April 10th to show off the Universal and Focus Features slate. Two hours is a really good size for a presentation at CinemaCon. It's long enough that we know they will go over things in detail and not rush, or they will show an extended look at one of the films coming out this year; think about the first ten or fifteen minutes. We have no details at the moment and likely won't know until we're in the room, watching the presentation.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

