The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director on Reed and Sue's Dynamic

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director discusses the emotional core of Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s relationship in the upcoming MCU film.

Article Summary Director Matt Shakman reveals how Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s bond anchors Fantastic Four: First Steps

The upcoming MCU film spotlights the emotional and intellectual dynamics between Reed and Sue

Emphasis on character growth and emotional intelligence sets this Fantastic Four apart from past versions

The film aims to balance human relationships with big Marvel spectacle for a fresh reboot

Ahead of the theatrical release of Marvel's upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, its visionary director Matt Shakman is officially shedding new light on the film's emotional core—particularly the dynamic between Marvel Comic icons (and power couple) Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Speaking to GamesRadar+, the director specifically shared insight into how these two iconic characters complement and challenge each other, both as partners and individuals, for their next live-action spectacle before making their way over to the next chapter of the Avengers story. Here's what he had to say about the duo's highly anticipated appearance in the MCU.

Matt Shakman Talks Reed and Sue's Relationship in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Shakman tells the outlet, "[Reed Richards] is the smartest person in the universe, but I often say Reed Richards is great for all mankind, and struggles with individual men. Sue, in some ways, is the most emotionally intelligent person in the world, and so she's able to, I think, bring the everyday to his life, and he's able to bring the universe to hers. It's a little bit like Kirk and Spock in Star Trek in some way, right? The heart and mind coming together, completing each other."

This fresh take on Reed and Sue suggests a more emotionally grounded approach to the duo, one that emphasizes their emotional interdependence alongside their intellectual and superpowered strengths. It also hints at a narrative that prioritizes character development and emotional nuance, potentially setting the film apart from previous adaptations. But in defense of the others, every iteration brings something to the table.

While the Fantastic Four are known for their cosmic adventures and high-concept sci-fi storylines, The Fantastic Four: First Steps appears poised to explore the interpersonal heart of the team. With the director emphasizing emotional intelligence and balance, fans can expect a film that doesn't just aim for big-budget explosions, but one that also tells a balanced human story.

And, as Marvel reintroduces its First Family to a new generation, Reed and Sue's dynamic could anchor the entire story—a compelling reminder that even in a universe full of danger and discovery, it's often the quiet connections that matter most. Are you invested in the duo's place in the MCU?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

