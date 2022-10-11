Marvel Temporarily Shutting Down Blade To Search For New Director

When people think of the comic book movies that kicked off the boom we are experiencing right now, many people would think of the original X-Men or the first Spider-Man movie that came out by director Sam Raimi. However, a third movie is part of the 1-2-3 punch that rarely gets the credit it deserves, which is the original Blade. It was released just a mere fourteen months after the release of Batman & Robin, which everyone declared would be the end of comic book movies. It was unapologetically R-rated and successful enough to spawn two more films. It absolutely paved the way for comic book movies, not just R-rated comic book movies, and should be given just as much credit as X-Men and Spider-Man. During San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel surprised everyone by bringing out the fantastic Mahershala Ali and revealed that he would be playing a new version of the character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Production was set to start next month, but there has been a hiccup. On September 28th, director Bassam Tariq left the project. Today, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced that Marvel would press pause on the production as they searched for a new director and work on the script.

Blade Might Have Stumbled, But That Isn't A Reason To Panic

Fans are always looking for fire when there isn't any smoke and a director leaving a project is why some of them need to see some serious fire. The thing is that people leave projects all the time, and sometimes it is in the eleventh hour. It doesn't mean that the project will be bad, and the fact that Marvel is pushing the pause button on this production should be a good sign. THR even has a source that says, "They want to really get it right." They didn't immediately sign on the first director they could find to fill the role, even if it meant they might have to move a release date around. Currently, Blade has a release date of November 3, 2023, and if production doesn't get off the ground soon, they aren't going to meet that release date. They already had a concise turnaround period before there were these issues. However, if we need a delay or something to make sure that the movie turns out right, then that is what we should be encouraging Marvel to do. Not hire the first person they find so they can make a deadline. If there is a studio that has banked enough goodwill to delay and move things around for non-COVID reasons safely, it's Marvel. Currently, the movie has a new script from Beau DeMayo, who has worked on Star Trek: Strange New Works, The Witcher, Moon Knight, and more. Right now, it sounds like the goal is to get things off the ground for early 2023, so if they find a new director, we'll be hearing about it sooner rather than later.