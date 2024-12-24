Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Holiday Themed Poster Released

Marvel Studios has released a new holiday-themed poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25, 2025.

The poster is part of Marvel's holiday-themed promotions for their upcoming Fantastic Four film.

The Fantastic Four have been eagerly awaited in the MCU.

The holiday-themed marketing approach leans into the family aspect of the characters.

You know what, if there was ever a Marvel movie that should lean into doing holiday-themed stuff, it should be the Fantastic Four. They are known as Marvel's First Family, after all. We learned who the cast is through a Valentine's Day card, we got something on the fourth of July, and now we have a cute little Christmas card. It also has the added benefit of building hype for the movie while still hiding all the footage for a reveal sometime next year. This one has a cute little ornament hanging from a tree with a four on it. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going to be massive when it opens in July. People have been waiting for them to join the MCU since before it was even possible.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

