Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director Isn't Rushing a Solo Shadow Story

The director of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 responds to a question about the possibility of getting a Shadow-centric spin-off story.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released just today, but that hasn't stopped fans from wondering what comes next for the popular characters. Especially the newly introduced icon Shadow the Hedgehog, who fans have been waiting to witness since the first live-action film was announced a few years back. So, can we expect a spin-off story centered on the beloved and moody hedgehog? Maybe.

When asked if fans can expect a standalone solo story for fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler made it clear that he's not looking to get ahead of himself. Well, for now, of course. Fowler explains to Screen Rant, "I mean, right now, we're just loving that we're here. We're about to share this movie with the world. We're so proud of it. It's huge. I think fans are going to love it, and then we'll go from there."

Sure, it's not exactly a yes, but in Hollywood, that basically translates to, 'Let's see how much this makes first.' Fortunately for Shadow fans, it's difficult to imagine that he won't live up to the hype now that the film is in theaters. Paramount Pictures recently confirmed that a fourth movie is in the works, but there is no word that other television shows like the Knuckles show on Paramount+ are in the works.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Official Plot Details, Cast, and Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

