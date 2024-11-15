Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Updated Summary Has Been Released

Marvel Studios has released an updated summary for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25, 2025.

Marvel has started showing off footage for some of its 2025 projects. We have seen footage from two of three movies coming out next year and at least a few seconds of footage and images from all of the shows. There is just one that they continue to hide close to their chest: The Fantastic Four: First Steps. There have been little things at conventions here and there, but nothing has been released to the public yet. If we were guessing, perhaps a Super Bowl spot in January or attached to Captain America: Brave New World in February, but there is a chance we'll see something sooner. We're getting breadcrumbs, and another one was dropped today. Disney posted a new one-pager for the film on the official media site, and it contained a new summary, including confirming some casting seemed a bit up in the air still and some plot points.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

The Fantastic Four have taken their sweet time jumping to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everyone thought that as soon as Marvel got their hands on the Fantastic Four or the X-Men, they would bend over backward and rush a film out to get them into the MCU as fast as possible. However, when you're one of the biggest franchises of all time, you can afford to take your time, and Marvel has already proven that they can turn characters that were barely considered C-level into superstars. That's quite literally the blueprint of this entire thing. That being said, The Fantastic Four are called Marvel's First Family for a reason, so it makes sense that these would be characters they would handle with care to make sure they got it right. So far, there have been three attempts with plenty of examples of what not to do. So, the secrecy behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps is hardly surprising to anyone paying attention to the last two decades of comic book movies.

