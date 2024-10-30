Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Gets Big Preview in Marvel Studios 2025 Trailer

Check out some intense new footage from Marvel Television's upcoming Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

We're not sure what happened, but a massive Disney+ trailer for what's ahead from Marvel Studios for the remainder of this year and 2025 hit social media and got chopped up quickly. Clearly, Marvel wasn't looking to have its thunder stolen, so we've got the trailer release waiting for you below – and it covers a lot. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. But did you think we would leave out Marvel Television's upcoming Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, set to hit screens on March 4th? Check out some amazing intense footage in the trailer above – offering looks at Matt's (Cox) and Fisk's (D'Onofrio) meeting of the minds, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, and a whole lot of action and intrigue.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, the streaming series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Now, here's a look at Cox and D'Onofrio "crashing" the panel, followed by the moment the duo appeared to surprise some cosplaying fans at Marvel's NYCC set-up:

Think this guy could win a Daredevil cosplay contest? Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio surprise fans at #NYCC.💥 pic.twitter.com/Jk5CItGmJx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

