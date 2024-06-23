Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

The Fantastic Four: Ralph Ineson Praises The Script & Marvel Homework

The Fantastic Four star Ralph Ineson says that the script is "great," and that his son is helping him understand all things Marvel Comics.

We're a little over a year away from the release of The Fantastic Four. It might be one of the most anticipated Marvel movies to come out in a while. It's also one of the films that very much got caught up in COVID and strike delays, so the fact that it seems to be happening at all is a miracle. We'll believe it when we see it. We have gotten casting announcements, though, with the biggest being Ralph Ineson as Galactus. The last time we saw this famous Marvel villain, he was a planet in eating during the Fox era of Marvel. We don't know what the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Galactus will look like yet, and Ineson is as scared of the Marvel snipers as anyone else. Still, he was able to say a few things in an interview with The Movie Dweeb (via ScreenRant), including praising the script and revealing that his son is the one helping him cheat on his Marvel history homework.

"It's great, and I'm not someone who knows all the lore of Marvel, but my son, he's an expert," Ineson said. "He's 25, so he's been schooling me for the last couple of months, always this, or this, no, this person's not connected to this, so he's been teaching me all that, and yeah, I mean, I loved it when I got the part, and I read the script, and I was like, that's cool as f***, and now the more I've understood about the universe and the way it all fits together I'm like yeah, that's really cool as f***."

When it comes to the contracts for these films, everyone has heard about people signing these deals for eight appearances or something like that. Even when you're not dealing with a movie-making machine like Marvel, most people sign on for three-movie deals because every studio wants everything to be a trilogy. The main four in The Fantastic Four will appear more throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Ineson had to be coy about it. He explained, "Yeah, because that would mean that the films are successful. That's kind of what we're in here for, you know. So yeah, that would be an ideal outcome for everybody involved, but obviously especially for me." That's the problem with playing a villain; sometimes the villains die, but considering how massive Galactus is [do you see what I did there] regarding Marvel, we can assume this won't be a one-off.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus.

