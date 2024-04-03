Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: julia garner, The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Julia Garner Reportedly Cast As Shalla-Bal

Julia Garner is reportedly set to play the Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four. The film will be released on July 25, 2025.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach cast in lead roles.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set to release on July 25, 2025.

Shalla-Bal's portrayal may draw from the gender-swapped Earth X version.

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. However, aside from some time period hints from the announcement image, we hadn't heard anything about the film. However, Deadline says they have the next bit of casting today, saying that Julia Garner has been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer.

The Silver Surfer is a beloved Marvel character that has been brought to the big screen once before in the second Fox film back in 2007. While that film gets a lot of flack, most fans liked the character's portrayal, even if everything else around it was a complete mess. The Silver Surfer first appeared in The Fantastic Four #48 in 1966 and was created by Jack Kirby, but the version that Garner is reportedly set to play didn't come into play until a few years later. Shalla-Bal was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema and first appeared in Silver Surfer #1 in 1968. However, that is not likely the character the movie will draw from. If we're playing a guessing game, this version of Shalla-Bal will be inspired by the first one introduced in Earth X #12 in 2000. This version was created by Jim Krueger, Alex Ross, and John Paul Leon and is more of a gender-swapped version of the character. However, there is no telling with Marvel Studios; just because you see a familiar name from the comics doesn't mean you can accurately guess what they will do regarding adaptation to film.

