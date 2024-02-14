Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, The Fantastic Four, thunderbolts

The Fantastic Four And Thuderbolts Have Swapped Release Dates

The cast of The Fantastic Four were announced today and it was also revealed that the film has swapped release dates with Thunderbolts.

This morning, Marvel Studios put us out of our misery and finally announced the Fantastic Four after over Four years of speculation posts. It was officially announced that the first family of Marvel was joining the MCU in July 2019 during the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The pandemic threw a wrench into most things, and then the strike threw another one. Still, in the same way, it has been nothing but speculation posts about the new Deadpool film; it has been nothing but speculation about who would be playing these iconic characters. We finally got our answers today: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. There were also some tweaks to the Disney schedule that came along with this announcement that arrived a few minutes after the casting. The eagle-eyed noticed that The Fantastic Four, not Fantastic Four, had shifted its release date again, moving from May 2, 2025, to July 25, 2025. Then Disney released a new schedule, and it turns out that The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts performed a little swap because now Thunderbolts is dated May 2, 2025. The schedule has also officially changed the title of Untitled Deadpool Movie to Deadpool & Wolverine, so that is the title of that film as well.

Thunderbolts is set to start production again very soon, with Florence Pugh confirming that she is basically going straight to set after doing press for Dune: Part Two. The Fantastic Four will likely go into production sometime this summer or in the early spring, depending on everyone's schedules. The lineup Thunderbolts will include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss and Geraldine Viswanathan.

