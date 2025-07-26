Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Review | Tagged: Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Joseph Quinn, Marvel Studios, Pedro Pascal, the fantastic four: first steps, Vanessa Kirby

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Is A Tribute To Kirby, Marvel {Review}

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is top-notch Marvel Studios fare, a love letter to classic comics & Jack Kirby, especially. A new classic.

Article Summary The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a tribute to Jack Kirby and classic Marvel Comics, capturing their spirit.

Director Matt Shakman delivers a top-tier MCU entry, blending cosmic adventure with heartfelt character work.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach shine as Marvel's first family on screen.

Embracing the original comics' wonder, the film revitalizes the Fantastic Four and stands as a new MCU classic.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a loving tribute to Jack Kirby and Marvel Comics that we have waited a long time for. Easily the best MCU film since Avengers: Endgame, everything from the cast to the production feels like putting on a warm, Fantastic Four blue and white logo sweater. After three failed attempts, Marvel's first family finally has the film it deserves, and it has reinvigorated the entire franchise as it heads into some pivotal moments in its history. This is Marvel Studios at its best.

Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Top-Flight Marvel

Anyone worried about how director Matt Shakman might fare scaling up his brand of storytelling for the big screen after helming arguably the MCU's best show, WandaVision, had their worries fall away about ten minutes into the film. Not only did he nail the tones and themes that are the essential parts of the Fantastic Four, but he also brought out layers that fans thought they might never see on screen. Every choice works; from how he yada yadas the origins to how he handles fitting in some of the extra characters fans would want to see, the whole story is told through the lens of wonder and fondness that these particular characters deserve. And oh, the depiction of New York is just so damn pretty. The writing team of Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer should also take a bow, as there is some real legwork that has to go into getting this group of characters right, as evidenced by how many have tried and failed.

One of the things many fans went into the film wondering about would be the dynamic between Reed and Sue, played by Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby. They have one of the most complicated relationships in comics, and they nailed it. His stubbornness leads to her apathy. His unshakeable love for her, and her steadfast belief in him. Their emotions are constantly at odds with each other, but full of light and love. These two nailed that dynamic. The same goes for Johnny and Ben, played by Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Their playful sides balance the team out, and while they didn't get on each other's nerves as much as a fan would like, their bond was strong. Ben is the heart of the team, and the effects team did an excellent job getting a rock monster to emote. When all four share the screen, the film bursts with an energy we haven't seen in a Marvel Studios film in a long, long time.

But where the film shines the most is in its essence. This is a grand cosmic Marvel sci-fi adventure that doesn't worry about how ridiculous it all is. Like Superman a couple of weeks ago, it embraces the goofiness and wears it like a badge of honor. Many of us will shed a tear when we see Galactus in all his glory on screen, or the Silver Surfer gliding through walls and lava at the will of her maker. Everything that Shakman puts up on screen is coded in Jack Kirby, who gets a special shout-out in the closing credits. Anyone who has ever picked up a Silver Age Marvel comic will have a giant smile on their face the entire film.

This summer has been a great one for superhero films. People can write all they want about "superhero fatigue" and how these films are declining. What is true is that audiences are showing up for these films and talking about them in ways they haven't for a long time. They are full of hope, light, and excitement for what will come next. Not about how painful it was to sit through, how dark it was, or how nitpicky the fandom can be. Thunderbolts*, Superman, and now The Fantastic Four: First Steps did precisely what they had to do this summer: entertain us and leave us wanting more, walking to our cars with a smile on our faces and excitedly discussing what we had just seen.

As far as Marvel Studios goes, this is as good as it gets. This is instantly in the upper part of their catalogue, and maybe already getting close to the top—an instant superhero classic.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Review by Jeremy Konrad 9 / 10 The Fantastic Four: First Steps is top-notch Marvel Studios fare, a love letter to classic comics and Jack Kirby especially. A superhero classic.

