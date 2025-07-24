Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Stan Lee | Tagged: fantastic four, jack kirby

Comic Book Creator Special Thanks For The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The comic book creators who get special thanks in the credits for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie

Article Summary Explore the Special Thanks credits for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie and their comic inspirations.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby lead a lineup of iconic creators featured for their original contributions.

See which writers and artists are credited for Fantastic Four milestones, from classic to modern eras.

Notable omissions include Matt Fraction and other key creators tied to recent Fantastic Four projects.

Here's a look at the Special Thanks section of the credits to The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, just released. As well as Jack Kirby and Stan Lee up top, we get a list of creators whose work inspired certain scenes or characters in the film. We have listed them below and suggest the reason they may have been credited. There is also a Jack Kirby quote in the credits, "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little bit of yourself must remain there."

The Fantastic Four was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, also Galactus, Silver Surfer, HERBIE, the Baxter Building, the Fantasti-Car and more.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – wrote Marvel Knights 4 (2004), Fantastic Four: Season One (2012)

– wrote Marvel Knights 4 (2004), Fantastic Four: Season One (2012) Mark Bagley – drew Fantastic Four (2012)

– drew Fantastic Four (2012) Brian Michael Bendis – co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)

– co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004) Mark Buckingham – drew Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

– drew Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) John Buscema – drew Fantastic Four (1970)

– drew Fantastic Four (1970) John Byrne – wrote and drew Fantastic Four (1981), wrote The Thing (1983)

– wrote and drew Fantastic Four (1981), wrote The Thing (1983) Sean Chen – drew Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009)

– drew Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009) Gerry Conway – wrote Fantastic Four (1973)

– wrote Fantastic Four (1973) Alan Davis – wrote and drew Fantastic Four: The End (2007)

– wrote and drew Fantastic Four: The End (2007) Tom Defalco – wrote Fantastic Four (1987, 1992), Fantastic Five (1999, 2007)

– wrote Fantastic Four (1987, 1992), Fantastic Five (1999, 2007) Nick Dragotta – drew Fantastic Four #588 (2011) Three Epilogue: Month of Mourning

– drew Fantastic Four #588 (2011) Three Epilogue: Month of Mourning Dale Eaglesham – drew Fantastic Four (2009) Solve Everything.

– drew Fantastic Four (2009) Solve Everything. Neil Edwards – drew Fantastic Four (2009)

– drew Fantastic Four (2009) Steve Epting – drew Fantastic Four (2010)

– drew Fantastic Four (2010) Jonathan Hickman – wrote Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009), and then Fantastic Four the same year, Solve Everything.

– wrote Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009), and then Fantastic Four the same year, Solve Everything. Stuart Immonen – drew Fantastic Four (2001), Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)

– drew Fantastic Four (2001), Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004) Sean Izaakse – drew Fantastic Four Life Story (2021)

– drew Fantastic Four Life Story (2021) Paul Jenkins – wrote Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007)

– wrote Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007) Karl Kesel – wrote and drew Fantastic Four (2002, 2004), including confirming Ben Grimm was Jewish

– wrote and drew Fantastic Four (2002, 2004), including confirming Ben Grimm was Jewish Jim Krueger – wrote and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer

– wrote and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer Adam Kubert – co-created and drew Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)

– co-created and drew Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004) John Paul Leon – drew and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer

– drew and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer David Marquez – drew Fantastic Four: Season One (2012)

– drew Fantastic Four: Season One (2012) Mark Millar – co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)

– co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004) Ryan North – current writer of Fantastic Four (2002)

– current writer of Fantastic Four (2002) Phil Noto – Fantastic Four First Steps cover (2025)

– Fantastic Four First Steps cover (2025) Sara Pichelli – drew Fantastic Four (2008)

– drew Fantastic Four (2008) Paolo Rivera – drew Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007)

– drew Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007) Alex Ross – designed and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer

– designed and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer Mark Russell – wrote Fantastic Four Life Story (2021)

– wrote Fantastic Four Life Story (2021) Dan Slott – wrote Fantastic Four (2008)

– wrote Fantastic Four (2008) Mark Waid – wrote Fantastic Four (2002)

– wrote Fantastic Four (2002) Mike Wieringo – drew Fantastic Four (2002)

– drew Fantastic Four (2002) Ron Wilson – drew The Thing (1983)

– drew The Thing (1983) Chip Zdarsky – wrote Marvel Two-In-One (2017)

Notably missing are Matt Fraction, who wrote the Fantastic Four: First Steps comic, and FF with Mark Bagley, Chris Weston for his First Family image, and neither Jim Cheung or Valerio Schiti for Marvel Two-In-One.

