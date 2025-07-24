Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Stan Lee | Tagged: ,

Comic Book Creator Special Thanks For The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The comic book creators who get special thanks in the credits for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Explore the Special Thanks credits for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie and their comic inspirations.
  • Stan Lee and Jack Kirby lead a lineup of iconic creators featured for their original contributions.
  • See which writers and artists are credited for Fantastic Four milestones, from classic to modern eras.
  • Notable omissions include Matt Fraction and other key creators tied to recent Fantastic Four projects.

Here's a look at the Special Thanks section of the credits to The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, just released. As well as Jack Kirby and Stan Lee up top, we get a list of creators whose work inspired certain scenes or characters in the film. We have listed them below and suggest the reason they may have been credited. There is also a Jack Kirby quote in the credits, "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little bit of yourself must remain there."

 

The Fantastic Four was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, also Galactus, Silver Surfer, HERBIE, the Baxter Building, the Fantasti-Car and more.

  • Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – wrote Marvel Knights 4 (2004), Fantastic Four: Season One (2012)
  • Mark Bagley – drew Fantastic Four (2012)
  • Brian Michael Bendis – co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
  • Mark Buckingham – drew Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
  • John Buscema – drew Fantastic Four (1970)
  • John Byrne – wrote and drew Fantastic Four (1981), wrote The Thing (1983)
  • Sean Chen – drew Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009)
  • Gerry Conway – wrote Fantastic Four (1973)
  • Alan Davis – wrote and drew Fantastic Four: The End (2007)
  • Tom Defalco – wrote Fantastic Four (1987, 1992), Fantastic Five (1999, 2007)
  • Nick Dragotta – drew Fantastic Four #588 (2011) Three Epilogue: Month of Mourning
  • Dale Eaglesham – drew Fantastic Four (2009) Solve Everything.
  • Neil Edwards – drew Fantastic Four (2009)
  • Steve Epting  – drew Fantastic Four (2010)
  • Jonathan Hickman – wrote Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009), and then Fantastic Four the same year, Solve Everything.
  • Stuart Immonen – drew Fantastic Four (2001), Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
  • Sean Izaakse– drew Fantastic Four Life Story (2021)
  • Paul Jenkins – wrote Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007)
  • Karl Kesel – wrote and drew Fantastic Four (2002, 2004), including confirming Ben Grimm was Jewish
  • Jim Krueger – wrote and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer
  • Adam Kubert – co-created and drew Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
  • John Paul Leon – drew and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer
  • David Marquez – drew Fantastic Four: Season One (2012)
  • Mark Millar – co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
  • Ryan North – current writer of Fantastic Four (2002)
  • Phil NotoFantastic Four First Steps cover (2025)
  • Sara Pichelli – drew Fantastic Four (2008)
  • Paolo Rivera – drew Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007)
  • Alex Ross – designed and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer
  • Mark Russell – wrote Fantastic Four Life Story (2021)
  • Dan Slott – wrote Fantastic Four (2008)
  • Mark Waid – wrote Fantastic Four (2002)
  • Mike Wieringo – drew Fantastic Four (2002)
  • Ron Wilson – drew The Thing (1983)
  • Chip Zdarsky – wrote Marvel Two-In-One (2017)

 

Notably missing are Matt Fraction, who wrote the Fantastic Four: First Steps comic, and FF with Mark Bagley, Chris Weston for his First Family image, and neither Jim Cheung or Valerio Schiti for  Marvel Two-In-One.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.