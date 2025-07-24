Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Stan Lee | Tagged: fantastic four, jack kirby
Comic Book Creator Special Thanks For The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The comic book creators who get special thanks in the credits for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie
Article Summary
- Explore the Special Thanks credits for The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie and their comic inspirations.
- Stan Lee and Jack Kirby lead a lineup of iconic creators featured for their original contributions.
- See which writers and artists are credited for Fantastic Four milestones, from classic to modern eras.
- Notable omissions include Matt Fraction and other key creators tied to recent Fantastic Four projects.
Here's a look at the Special Thanks section of the credits to The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, just released. As well as Jack Kirby and Stan Lee up top, we get a list of creators whose work inspired certain scenes or characters in the film. We have listed them below and suggest the reason they may have been credited. There is also a Jack Kirby quote in the credits, "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little bit of yourself must remain there."
The Fantastic Four was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, also Galactus, Silver Surfer, HERBIE, the Baxter Building, the Fantasti-Car and more.
- Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa – wrote Marvel Knights 4 (2004), Fantastic Four: Season One (2012)
- Mark Bagley – drew Fantastic Four (2012)
- Brian Michael Bendis – co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
- Mark Buckingham – drew Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
- John Buscema – drew Fantastic Four (1970)
- John Byrne – wrote and drew Fantastic Four (1981), wrote The Thing (1983)
- Sean Chen – drew Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009)
- Gerry Conway – wrote Fantastic Four (1973)
- Alan Davis – wrote and drew Fantastic Four: The End (2007)
- Tom Defalco – wrote Fantastic Four (1987, 1992), Fantastic Five (1999, 2007)
- Nick Dragotta – drew Fantastic Four #588 (2011) Three Epilogue: Month of Mourning
- Dale Eaglesham – drew Fantastic Four (2009) Solve Everything.
- Neil Edwards – drew Fantastic Four (2009)
- Steve Epting – drew Fantastic Four (2010)
- Jonathan Hickman – wrote Dark Reign: Fantastic Four (2009), and then Fantastic Four the same year, Solve Everything.
- Stuart Immonen – drew Fantastic Four (2001), Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
- Sean Izaakse– drew Fantastic Four Life Story (2021)
- Paul Jenkins – wrote Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007)
- Karl Kesel – wrote and drew Fantastic Four (2002, 2004), including confirming Ben Grimm was Jewish
- Jim Krueger – wrote and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer
- Adam Kubert – co-created and drew Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
- John Paul Leon – drew and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer
- David Marquez – drew Fantastic Four: Season One (2012)
- Mark Millar – co-created and wrote Ultimate Fantastic Four (2004)
- Ryan North – current writer of Fantastic Four (2002)
- Phil Noto – Fantastic Four First Steps cover (2025)
- Sara Pichelli – drew Fantastic Four (2008)
- Paolo Rivera – drew Fantastic Four: Mythos (2007)
- Alex Ross – designed and co-created Earth X (1999), with a female Silver Surfer
- Mark Russell – wrote Fantastic Four Life Story (2021)
- Dan Slott – wrote Fantastic Four (2008)
- Mark Waid – wrote Fantastic Four (2002)
- Mike Wieringo – drew Fantastic Four (2002)
- Ron Wilson – drew The Thing (1983)
- Chip Zdarsky – wrote Marvel Two-In-One (2017)
Notably missing are Matt Fraction, who wrote the Fantastic Four: First Steps comic, and FF with Mark Bagley, Chris Weston for his First Family image, and neither Jim Cheung or Valerio Schiti for Marvel Two-In-One.