The First Clip From Luca Guadagnino's Challengers Is Released

MGM has released the first clip from Luca Guadagnino's new film Challengers. The movie will be released on April 29, 2024.

Challengers stars Zendaya and is set for an April 29, 2024 release.

Film teases intense drama on the tennis court and complex relationships.

Buzzing anticipation as Challengers might swing into awards season talk.

April is going to be such a fun month at the movies. While March felt like a mini version of the summer blockbuster season, April feels like a nice little preview of the fall season with lots of smaller movies that made the rounds at festivals last year and are finally making their way to the big screen. One of those movies we're finally getting to see is Challengers, the new film from Luca Guadagnino. People are already talking a lot about the performances in this film, specifically from Zendaya. However, with Guadagnino, whatever we think we're getting is probably not the film making it to the big screen. We got a trailer not long ago, but today, we got our first clip from the movie. We've told you to put a bunch of films on your list for April, and I'm very sorry to say that you should probably add this one to that already pretty long list. Do not miss this one because it could be one everyone is talking about again once the awards season comes around.

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

