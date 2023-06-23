Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Challengers, Luca Guadagnino, zendaya

Zendaya Stars In New Luca Guadagnino Film Challengers, Trailer Here

Zendaya will star in Challengers, the new film from director Luca Guadagnino, which will release into theaters this fall.

Zendaya will star alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in the new film from director Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. A trailer was released for the film this week. Set in the world of professional tennis, the trio will be challenged when their past catches up to all of them when O'Connor and Faist have to face off in a match. Since this is directed by Luca, expect uncompromising situations and performances that will be remembered for a long time to come. This should be one of the most interesting films in Zendaya's catalog thus far, and if it is anything like the quality we got from last year's Bones and All, we are in for a treat. Check out the trailer below.

Challengers Synopsis

"From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win." Some photos from the film were also released, which you can see below.

This should be one of the more anticipated films of the fall and maybe an awards contender as well. Crazy how we have already reached that point of the year that we are talking about that already. Challengers hits theaters on September 16th.

