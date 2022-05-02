The First Official Trailer For Don't Worry Darling Is Here

We got to see many really neat things during the CinemaCon Warner Bros. presentation, but something that shot right to the top of our "put this in front of my eyes immediately" list is Don't Worry Darling. While the movie making its debut on stage is probably more well known now for director and star Olivia Wilde getting served legal papers right there in front of everyone, Warner Bros. decided to let everyone get a taste of what looks like one of the neater movies coming out later this year. They dropped the first official trailer, two more images, and pretty detailed summary that gives you a pretty good idea of what kind of movie we're in for.

Summary: Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tightknit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne,and Chris Pine. It will be released on September 2, 2022.