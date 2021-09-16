The First Teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley is Here

There are a lot of awesome movies coming out in the last couple of months of this year, and some of them we hardly know anything about. One of those movies we don't know much about is Guillermo del Toro's, Nightmare Alley. Del Toro is by far one of the best directors working right now, and he always brings something new and interesting to the medium of filmmaking. He's back with Searchlight Pictures for this next outing, and he has a fantastic cast to back it all up. We got our first teaser, a poster, a brief summary, and a bunch of images from this movie. Considering the cast and crew, there is a good chance that Searchlight is going to be pushing this for the awards season, and with good reason. This seems like it could be another The Shape of Water type of situation where del Toro sneaks something amazingly weird into the awards season, which is what we need. Hopefully, all of the upcoming promo won't reveal too much about this movie, and it can remain a surprise. Put it in front of my eyes immediately, please.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NIGHTMARE ALLEY | Official Teaser Trailer | Searchlight Pictures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-qVV8zyVmI&ab_channel=SearchlightPictures)

Summary: In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.

Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro, stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn. It will be released on December 17th.