The Flash: Ben Affleck Details [SPOILER]'s Cameo In The Film Ben Affleck has shared some details about one of the upcoming cameos that may [or may not] appear in The Flash.

While this is all over social media, and you likely know exactly what cameo we are talking about right here, we're going to air on the side of caution and play nice about this spoiler for The Flash. Ben Affleck recently had an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and in it, he talked about his experience on the set of The Flash. Despite all of the negative things about that movie, Affleck seemed to have a good time with the experience and even detailed one of the major cameos. If you want to know the cameo's details, scroll past this image.

We've known for a while that Wonder Woman would appear in The Flash. Funko spoiled it a while ago, and the last we heard about this, the scene was actually on the chopping room floor. It was actually back in December that reports were coming out about the scene getting cut. Products like Funko have to go into production months before editing is wrapped, so they would have to roll the dice on whether or not that scene would make it to the movie. It's still unclear whether or not that scene will actually see the light of day, but Affleck, while promoting Air, did share some details about the scene in question.

"I don't want to give spoilers, but it was a scene where I get caught — I get saved — by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck shared, acknowledging that the "spoiler DC assassins" might be listening. "She saves me … with the lasso of truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work."

Affleck's time as Batman has been a lot of ups and downs. No matter what you might think about the quality of the movies he has been in, it doesn't feel like he ever really got the chance to settle into the role because that usually takes more than one performance. He hadn't figured out how to make it work in Batman v Superman, and when Justice League rolled around, Warner Bros. was too busy trying to course-correct mid-production and creating chaos. In The Flash, despite all of the previous issues and Affleck playing this role during some of the lowest parts of his life, he says that this is his best work.

"It's my best shit I've done as [Batman]," he said excitedly. "I finally figured out how to play the guy. I was like, 'Hold on, I quit. I know I quit. But I got it now!'… I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great. A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman."

If The Flash really is the best that Affleck has to offer this role, maybe it is best if this is the way he closes the door on this chapter of his career and on this character. There's nothing quite like going out with a bang, and The Flash will be many things when it finally makes its way to theaters in June, and a "bang," one way or another, is one of them.

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). It will be released on June 16, 2023.