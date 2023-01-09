The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Shares BTS Image of Central City The Flash director Andy Muschietti took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at this version of Central City.

Between the many director changes, the troubles of its main star, and COVID delays, sometimes it feels like Tha Flash is never going to see the light of day. However, it really looks like the forever-in-development-hell superhero flick is coming, just not as fast as the titular main character. The last we heard, Warner Bros. Discovery is throwing some big words around, saying that they are insanely excited about this film, despite the behind-the-scenes issues, and it is testing well. There is a Super Bowl spot booked to try and get as many eyes on this production as possible. Director Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image that gives us a peek at this version of Central City.



It's still unclear whether or not the issues that have plagued this movie behind-the-scenes will impact the bottom line and if the many bad headlines that star Ezra Miller picked up last year will be a topic of conversation. It's just a matter of whether or not it'll impact the box office. The irony is that when this movie was announced, everyone was wondering why they didn't use the actors from the show, which was going strong at the time. By the time this movie finally comes out, the show will be ending, talk about about a long journey to the big screen.

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members, and everything was shot did things really begin to go off the rails. Miller's crisis really kicked in during 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. Back in March 2022, the film got delayed to June 23, 2023, and it sat there until it was moved up to June 16, 2023. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.