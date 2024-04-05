Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: moana, nightbitch, the mandalorian & grogu, toy story 5, Tron: Ares

Disney Dates Big Films Like The Mandaloran & Grogu, Toy Story 5, More

Disney has set official release dates for major films like The Mandalorian & Grogu for May 2026, Toy Story 5 for June 2025, Tron: Ares for October 2025, and more.

The Disney release schedule has shifted and dated some major projects. 2024 has been a bit of a slower start for one of the biggest studios in the business, but things will be picking up with the release of The First Omen this month and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes next month. However, it's always fun to look beyond, which means plenty of projects have been announced and have a release window but don't have a release date yet. The biggest one is that we finally know when Star Wars will return to the big screen as The Mandalorian & Grogu is dated for May 22, 2026. That feels like half a lifetime away, but it's always good to see these things a little ways away; it means no one is rushing, and as we always say here, rarely do good things come from rushing.

Disney Dates A Film People Have Been Waiting A While For

There have been a lot of rumblings about another Tron film, but things are finally moving on Tron: Ares, and we even got a piece of concept art recently. Now that we know things are in production, Disney has announced that they are releasing Tron: Ares on October 10, 2025. That is getting released just a week after The Batman – Part II, which is really rolling the dice on whether or not people are interested in a Tron film. It's also releasing the same day as the new animated Avatar: The Last Airbender film. So Tron: Ares could be dead in the water. The live-action Moana has seen much movement, though Dwayne Johnson has hinted that things are moving along nicely, and they even have the star chosen, but it has not been announced. That film has been delayed from June 27, 2025, to July 10, 2026. Considering that one hasn't even entered production yet, this delay isn't that surprising, and it gives it more breathing room from the recently announced Moana 2, coming out later this year.

Pixar has also officially announced a release date for Toy Story 5, which is June 19, 2026. Last month, this was the release date we guessed that they would give this film considering the release schedule, and we were right. Finally, let's not forget 20th Century and Searchlight. Nightbitch was just announced today, and that concept and title alone is enough to interest me. That has a December 6, 2024, limited release date, which absolutely screams, "This movie is a possible awards contender." It will be so fun hearing people try to figure out if they can get away with saying Nightbitch on TV. It stars Amy Adams, directed by Marielle Heller, and based on a book by Rachel Yoder. Finally, 20th Century has delayed The Amateur from November 8, 2024, to April 11, 2025. This is probably not a good sign, considering this is a historical film, and you don't move movies like that from the fall into the spring if you think you have a winner on you. Sometimes, release dates speak volumes, and Disney could be saying a lot about this one. An Untitled Disney film has also been removed from the schedule, which does track with the rumblings we've been hearing about cutting back on the number of films the studio plans to release.

Here is the full list of the Disney release date changes:

THE AMATEUR (20th) previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 4/11/25

NIGHTBITCH (Searchlight) is now dated on 12/6/24 (Limited)

MOANA (Disney), previously dated on 6/27/25 moves to 7/10/26

UNTITLED DISNEY (Disney) previously dated on 7/10/26 is removed from schedule

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED STAR WARS dated on 5/22/26

TOY STORY 5 (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED PIXAR dated on 6/19/26

TRON: ARES (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY dated on 10/10/25

