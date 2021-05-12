The Forever Purge Begins With Trailer For Final Installment

The Forever Purge debuted its trailer this morning, and you know what? It looks really good. Dubbed as the final entry in the series, the film stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, and Leven Rambin trying to survive in Texas when a group of people refuses to stop Purging even after the annual Purge is abolished. Of course, that would happen in Texas. Check out the trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Forever Purge – Official Trailer [HD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOrXpK-rUaI)

The Forever Purge Is The End? Hmm…

"Adela (Ana de la Reguera, Cowboys & Aliens) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, Days of Grace) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, Halloween), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb's son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari). On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan's wife (Cassidy Freeman, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones) and his sister (Leven Rambin, The Hunger Games), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them."

After four films and two seasons of a television show, it looks like Blumhouse may actually be saying goodbye to the franchise. Series creator James DeMonaco returns to pen the end, with Everardo Gout directing, and from the trailer, it looks like this may, in fact, be the best entry in the series. Lots of great-looking action set pieces, strong characters, and performances that will actually make us care about who lives and who dies will make this one of the must-watch films of the summer. Then again, anyone can make a good trailer. Hopefully, they back it up when The Forever Purge opens on July 4th weekend.