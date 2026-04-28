Posted in: A24, Elden Ring, Movies | Tagged: a24, Elden Ring

Elden Ring: Kit Connor Leads An Impressive Cast Of Stars

A24 and Bandai Namco revealed the initial casting for the live-action Elden Ring feature film, written and directed by Alex Garland.

Article Summary A24 and Bandai Namco unveiled the first Elden Ring movie cast for Alex Garland’s live-action fantasy epic.

The Elden Ring feature film is set for IMAX with a tentative theatrical release date of March 3, 2028.

Cast members include Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Ben Whishaw, Nick Offerman, Jonathan Pryce, and more.

Alex Garland’s Elden Ring adaptation faces the challenge of turning FromSoftware’s massive RPG into a hit film.

A24 and Bandai Namco revealed the initial casting for their new Elden Ring feature film, based on the popular video game franchise. Not many details have been revealed since the initial announcement. We know that the live-action adaptation of the fantasy game will be written and directed by Alex Garland (Civil War, Ex Machina, 28 Years Later) and filmed for IMAX, with a tentative release date of March 3, 2028.

The casting for this is an interesting group, and while no roles were revealed, fans will have fun speculating where everyone fits. The cast includes Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington), Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks and Recreation), John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Elden Ring Aims To Conquer The Big Screen in 2028

Taking on Elden Ring is going to be a challenge in itself, considering how massive the original title was, as the game primarily focuses on exploring a vast land and taking out major bosses along the way. The game's primary story focuses on you playing the role of a "tarnished" warrior with a murky past, who is now on their own pseudo quest to become the Elden Lord. It has great potential to be an epic story, but it also could end up flopping if done incorrectly. With A24 taking care of it, the odds of failure are less likely, but you never can tell with video game movies.

About Elden Ring

Created under the guidance of FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki, based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin, this action RPG debuted in 2022. It allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons, discover the unknown, and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges. The dark fantasy action RPG has surpassed 30 million copies sold worldwide.

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