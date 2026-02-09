Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: sam raimi, sony, spider-man

Sam Raimi Clarifies His Official Stance on a Possible Spider-Man 4

After implying he wasn't interested in making another Spider-Man film, director Sam Raimi confirms that it's more about timing.

Article Summary Sam Raimi clarifies he's open to Spider-Man 4, but only if timing is right for him and Marvel Studios.

The director says he doesn't want to disrupt Tom Holland's ongoing Spider-Man or Marvel's current plans.

Raimi remains fond of his Spider-Man trilogy, and says he'd love to work with Maguire and Dunst again.

Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for 2026, focusing on a new solo adventure for Peter Parker.

After recently suggesting he was done with the franchise, Sam Raimi may have just given the clearest answer yet about whether he would ever consider returning to his Spider-Man universe. And fortunately for fans of the original Spider-Man trilogy, there's still a little hope after all!

For context, the director recently made waves when he told outlets that a hypothetical Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire "wouldn't be right" because he felt he had already handed the torch to a new generation of filmmakers and to Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That, taken at face value, sounded like a general farewell to his version of Peter and MJ. Now, in a new interview, he has clarified that his stance is more about timing than a hard pass. Speaking with the Associated Press, Raimi even said he understands why fans want to see Maguire suit up again, but he does not want to interrupt what Marvel Studios and Sony are currently building with Holland.

Sam Raimi is Still Open to More Spider-Man… Eventually

In his words, "I think the kids would like to see him. Right now Marvel is very successful on their own tangent with their own Spider-Man, where he is involved with the Avengers and the other superheroes. So I do not think it makes sense right now to break up that great successful run they are having, just to allow me to make another Spider-Man movie. But I would love to. The day might come, and I would love to do it." That being said, Raimi is clearly proud of his trilogy, happy to see Holland's Peter thriving with younger audiences, and wary of running two live-action Spider-Man timelines at once. At the same time, he is no longer saying "never" to a reunion with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst if the stars align. Which, from our perspective, is a win.

Of course, all of this is happening while the current Spider-Man series is getting closer to dropping its latest chapter. Holland's fourth solo outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by returning duo Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film picks up after Spider-Man: No Way Home left Peter alone and anonymous, and early plot teases hint at a street-level story that brings him into contact with characters like Punisher and Hulk, while shifting the tone away from the high school trilogy that came before.

Marvel has also slotted Peter into the wider Multiverse Saga, with Holland expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and presumably Avengers: Secret Wars alongside other legacy heroes. So, for now, the future of the franchise belongs to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the upcoming Avengers films, while Raimi's Spider-Man remains a complete story that could, someday, get an extra story if the timing feels right.

Would you like to see another Raimi-led Spider-Man film starring Maguire?

