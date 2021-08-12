The Green Knight To Screen Virtually For One Day Only

This is the sort of thing that is going to be happening a lot more if we're going to make a guess. The Green Knight is one of the best movies of the entire year and has been on the top of this writer's "most anticipated" list since it was initially delayed due to COVID-19. It was one of the big movies that people were championing to get some sort of PVOD release during the pandemic, but A24 stuck to their guns and gave the movie a theatrical release last month. It did pretty well, all things considered, but there was likely still a large number of people that didn't go see the movie due to the spiking COVID-19 numbers due to the Delta variant. A24 decided that they would give people the chance to see the movie without risking the movie theater. They announced a one-night-only virtual screening for the movie on August 18th. Tickets can be purchased here for $20 and absolutely worth the look. This really is one of the best of the year, and while it is amazing on the big screen, it's one of those movies that really just needs to be seen in general.

Summary: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight, written and directed by David Lowery, stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson. It will open in theaters in the United States on July 30, 2021.