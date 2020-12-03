The HBO Max and Warner Bros. Promo Reveals Some New Official Logos

Today has been kind of a big news day for Warner Bros. and HBO Max as we all come to terms with what the future is going to hold for movies. Right now, it's all kind of up in the air, and later this month, we'll see how the first simultaneous streaming and theatrical release works out for the studio. Until then, Warner Bros. and HBO Max released a neat little video that shows off all of the movies that we're going to get to see on HBO Max next year, including some we haven't seen before like Godzilla vs. Kong, The Many Saints of Newark, The Matrix 4, and Mortal Kombat.

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

New Line Cinema's "The Many Saints of Newark" is the much-anticipated feature film prequel to the groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." The film is set in the explosive 1960s in the era of the Newark riots, when the African-American and Italian communities are often at each other's throats. But among the gangsters within each group, the dangerous rivalry becomes especially lethal.

Right now, all of these movies are maintaining their current release dates with The Many Saints of Newark releasing on March 12th, Godzilla vs. Kong on May 21st, The Matrix 4 on December 22nd, but Mortal Kombat is a bit weirder when it comes to a release date. Producer Todd Garner initially said that the movie would be delayed until theaters reopen, but with this new model, the movie might keep its January 15th release date after all.