Mortal Kombat Producer Announces That the Movie Has Been Delayed

For more than half of 2020, every cinematic release has been postponed, shifted, or in certain circumstances, shifted to VOD for at-home viewing. Aside from movies that are awaiting release dates, films that have yet to finish production like the upcoming reboot of the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat are leaving us feeling like we'll never get to see this movie.

Initially, the video game turned film was planning on a January 2021 release date, however, the closure of movie theaters has left a lot more ambiguity surrounding the future. Due to the concerns, producer Todd Garner took to Twitter to share an update on the film and says that we shouldn't expect any news until some major changes are underway.



In response to a fan asking for any news on an upcoming reveal, Garner writes, "Well, I thought by the casts' social media you would've figured out we're shooting a few more days. We'd always planned for it & thought we'd do it in March. The pandemic had other plans. We won't have a release date for the movie until theaters re-open. Same for trailer."

After the poor performance and reviews for Mortal Kobat: Annihilation, the Mortal Kombat film universe has been in development hell for almost two decades, so the delays for the upcoming adaptation only feels like an even longer, more grueling, (but understandable) wait for a look at what the future of Mortal Kombat might hold. This film in particular was conceptualized back in 2015, so on the positive side, at least we're not experiencing the post-Mortal Kombat: Annihilation wait time.

The Mortal Kombat cast includes Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada — and is directed by Simon McQuoid with James Wan producing.

What are you most excited to see in the next Mortal Kombat?