The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: New Trailer, Poster Tease More Hijinks

The Hitman's Bodyguard is the perfect example of a movie that is only pretty good becoming a hit because it was released at the right time. August, in the pre-COVID days anyway, was usually a dead zone when it comes to movies. The late summer doesn't usually have a lot of movies coming out because the families are going back to school, but it's too early to release Oscar bait because the average Academy voter is approximately 102 years old and would forget it if you release your Oscar-bait movie before August. So The Hitman's Bodyguard was one of the last movies to come out in 2017, and for two straight weeks, there wasn't much to compete with it. Its second week at number one was one of the lowest box office since September 2001. However, it did make $176 million on a $30-$69 million budget, so a sequel was greenlit. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard turns our focus to Salma Hayek's Sonia who stole the movie whenever she appeared on screen. This new trailer and poster show that Hayek is clearly having a ton of fun playing this character.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Summary, Poster, and Images

Summary: The world's most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon finds that they are all that stands between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you'll have to see.

This next movie is releasing into a much busier time of year. In The Heights is coming out five days before this one is dropping, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It the weekend before that, and not long after it is released, it has to contend with F9 coming out June 25th. The first one benefited because there was nothing else around it, and it couldn't get lost in the fray. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has lots of competition, and I have to wonder if this is one of those movies that's going to get lost in a very busy summer season.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, directed by Patrick Hughes, stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, with Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and Richard E. Grant. It will be released on June 16, 2021.