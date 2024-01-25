Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Freya Allan, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Freya Allan: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Is My "Proudest Moment"

The Witcher star Freya Allan says that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is her "proudest moment in my career so far." The film will be released on May 10th.

The first half of the year is bursting with so many amazing-looking movies. Some have a lot of potential, but people are a little nervous about them. One of those films is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The previous trilogy of films is largely considered to be nearly perfect by many, even if people doubted why it needed to exist when the first film came out in 2011. After such a great ending, people thought this new film might be just a cash grab, but we got an amazing set of movies out of the last time we thought this was a cash grab, so we'll have to see. We still don't know much about the film, but star Freya Allan spoke about it a little to Total Film and revealed that it is the high point of her career so far.

"It was incredible," Allan said. "I watched a lot of the series beforehand, and yeah, it's my proudest moment in my career so far. I'm really excited for it to come out, and proud of everyone involved – all the other actors and the director, Wes Ball, are fantastic. Everyone behind the scenes is just brilliant. I can't really say anything, but I'm telling you now, go and see it."

At the moment, Allan is the only human character we know about in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, so she spends the entire production acting against people in motion capture suits. The difference between what she was seeing and what we will see is much more significant than even something with such big fantasy elements as The Witcher.

"Trust me, it's so weird to watch it and see myself with, what were humans, and now they're just chimpanzees," Allan laughs. "It's crazy. And I feel like I'm almost part of a secret club, because no one will ever get to really know how much these incredible actors' performances are translated into these animals. It's crazy what they're able to do with the technology. But I feel like no one will ever quite know how similar it really is, other than us."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes recently shifted its release date by a couple of weeks, making it one of the first times in a long time that a Disney movie shifted its release date away from a Warner Bros. film; in this case, the film is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. That's probably the right move for everyone involved because, with the recession, people really don't have the funds to see more than one movie opening weekend, and giving both films room to breathe is to the benefit of both studios.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

