The Housemaid Author Shares Her Reaction to the Film Adaptation

The Housemaid author Freida McFadden teases a faithful, thrilling film adaptation led by Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Article Summary The Housemaid movie adaptation arrives in December 2025, based on Freida McFadden's bestselling thriller.

Freida McFadden praises the film, saying it might be even better than her book and loved by longtime fans.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in a tense story of secrets inside a wealthy family's home.

The Housemaid has sold over 1.6 million copies and inspired a hit series with two bestselling sequels.

A film adaptation of The Housemaid is coming soon, based on Freida McFadden's hit 2022 psychological thriller about a live-in maid who discovers the truly unsettling secrets inside a wealthy family's home. Now, ahead of its theatrical release, McFadden herself has revealed that she's already seen an early cut, along with a glowing reaction (and her thoughts on how she still wants to expand the story).

McFadden shares, "I absolutely loved it! The second it was over, I turned to my husband in the theater and said, 'Omg, I think it was better than the book!' And he said, 'Yeah.' They captured everything that readers love about the novel! And the performances by all the actors were nothing short of incredible. It almost made me want to write another Housemaid book. Almost! The only problem is, I don't know how I'm going to be able to wait until December to get to watch it again!"

Everything We Know About The Housemaid

For readers, The Housemaid has already proven to be a phenomenon. The novel found a massive audience, riding bestseller lists and social media buzz as word of its twisty, propulsive plot. The book has also reported more than 1.6 million print copies sold, and has also spawned two sequels, The Housemaid's Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching, which helped turn Millie's story into a full-blown series.

The movie pairs two heavy hitters in the lead roles. Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) stars as Millie, the young woman who takes the job that changes everything, and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) plays Nina Winchester, the elegant wife whose perfect life is not what it seems. They are joined by Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester, Michele Morrone as Enzo, and Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn. The film is spearheaded by filmmaker Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) from a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine, with Lionsgate handling the release.

The Housemaid opens exclusively in theaters on December 19, 2025, giving it a chance to become a buzzy holiday thriller due to its star power and a built-in audience. For any pre-existing fans of The Housemaid, do you have high hopes based on the trailer and creative team?

