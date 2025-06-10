Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, whitney peak

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Star Talks Casting Process

One of the stars of the upcoming Lionsgate film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, reveals her thought process on getting cast.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the original trilogy in Panem.

Peak opens up about overcoming self-doubt during auditions and the impact of being cast in the film.

The film, based on Suzanne Collins’ latest novel, is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

A new era of The Hunger Games is coming, and soon enough, star Whitney Peak will be stepping into the arena.

Set 24 years before the original trilogy, the next franchise installment (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) is based on Suzanne Collins' newly released prequel novel of the same name. The novel centers on Haymitch Abernathy and the 50th Hunger Games—dubbed the Second Quarter Quell. While the film is still in early development and hasn't begun filming, anticipation is already growing around its return to the brutal, politically charged world of Panem.

Among those cast is Peak, and for this rising star, joining such an iconic franchise is more than just a career leap—it marks a turning point in how she sees herself and her place in the industry. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Peak opened up about her initial self-doubt during the audition process and the personal significance of being chosen for the role.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Star Whitney Peak on Joining the Popular Franchise

She explains, "I was like, 'Oh, well, I don't know if I even stand a chance of getting this or doing this—if I'm the right person for a job.' I just kept selling myself short and already wrote myself off before I gave myself a chance. So getting the part and being let into this world and given the opportunity has just been very pivotal to me and my development and my self-confidence and my self-worth and my relationship with myself. It's like, 'you know what, yeah, we do belong here. We can keep going. And there is space for us everywhere.'"

With the Hunger Games franchise known for launching major careers, Peak's involvement feels like a natural next step after projects like Hocus Pocus 2 and Gossip Girl. And for those who have already read the book (we won't go into any major spoiler territory), it's definitely a pivotal role with ties to a few popular characters from The Hunger Games universe.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is currently expected to release in theaters via Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

