The Jackass Forever Final Trailer Releases Before Feb. 4 Release

Welcome back to Jackass – the movie that started getting made, then delayed, then finished and delayed again…and again…and again, for what felt like forever. But Jackass Forever will finally be in theaters (barring something crazy and unexpected happening, like an angry wombat ransacking all the world's popcorn, forcing all cinemas to shut down again), and come February 4; the world will be a little brighter of a place as it's once more filled with the gleeful echoing of Johnny Knoxville's semi-sadistic laughter.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jackass Forever Final Trailer (2022) | Movieclips Trailers (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKjsP0jy2AQ)

With so many fantastic parts of the trailer, it amps excitement far past eleven and sends the hype train speeding out of the station…with everyone hanging off the side. The trailer shows some new stunts, gags, and gimmicks while also bringing back some old favorites, like the giant hands, Bunny the lifeguard, and of course, the OG bad grandpa himself (no, that's not an old joke – they actually put Knoxville back in character for more unsuspecting shenanigans).

The part that had me absolutely rolling in laughter (more so than everything else) is that it appears Knoxville, as a good and kind-hearted producer, got a coffee truck for the guys…but didn't tell them it was rigged with inflatable airbags that punched them whenever they went to get a coffee. It's a Hollywood in-joke and yet still accessible without being meta.

Jackass Forever releases only in theaters February 4 and stars returning Jackass cast Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, and Preston Lacy as well as new friends to the franchise Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, Eric Andre, and Eric Manaka. Of course, professional enabler Jeff Tremaine is absolutely back at the helm directing this beautiful display of calculated stupidity.

