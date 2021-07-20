Jackass Forever Trailer Drops, Jackassery Commences October 22nd

Jackass Forever debuted its trailer this afternoon. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy are all back, and new Jackasses Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka will debut, along with other people and celebrities I am sure. The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine, and while the trailer may start out a little…tame compared to how they used to be, by the end, the stunts look worse and worse, building to a pretty crazy one. Check out the trailer for the film below.

Jackass: The Next Generation

"Forever young and still funny in the head. Check out the NEW trailer for Jackass Forever and see our big dumb movie in theaters everywhere on October 22, 2021. Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever."

Well, they went and did the damn thing. Jackass has never really been my cup of tea, but for those that are into it, the excitement is on par with a new MCU film. It's smart of them to introduce a new crop of people to pass the baton to as they say. They probably should have done that years ago, but once a Jackass, always a Jackass, am I right? Here's hoping there are plenty of surprises for fans not in the trailer as well. Jackass Forever will be hitting theaters on October 22nd, and do not be shocked when it makes a ton of money, and the new players are around for a long time to come.