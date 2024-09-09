Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the killer's game

The Killer's Game: A Hit Goes Very Wrong In The Final Trailer

Lionsgate has released the final trailer, four high-quality images, and twelve character posters for The Killer's Game. It will be released on September 13th.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils final trailer and new promotional material for The Killer's Game, releasing on September 13th.

The trailer highlights the film's over-the-top gore, violence, and chaotic comedy elements.

The movie stars Dave Bautista as a hitman diagnosed with a terminal illness who takes a hit out on himself.

Joining Bautista are Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley.

Lionsgate has released the final trailer for the upcoming action-comedy The Killer's Game. This is one of those premises that is really basic but where the execution of everything is going to make all the difference. The cast is promising, so all of the pieces are there for it to be a decent film, so we'll see. Lionsgate could really use a winner right now, even if the winner is a modest hit. This trailer shows off some of the over-the-top gore and violence this movie is going to feature, so that's going to be fun. We also got some new images, and last week, a whole pile of character posters dropped as well.

The Killer's Game: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the new action-comedy The Killer's Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late.

Lionsgate presents, a Mad Chance & Endurance Media production, in association with Dogbone Entertainment, K. Jam Media and Lipsync. The Killer's Game, directed by JJ Perry, stars Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, with Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley. It will be released in theaters on September 13th.

