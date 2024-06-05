Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: dave bautista, lionsgate, the killer's game
The Killer's Game: Dave Bautista Tries To Stay Alive In New Trailer
Dave Bautista stars as a killer trying to stay alive in new Lionsgate thriller The Killer's Game which hits theaters on Spetember 13th.
Article Summary
- Dave Bautista leads The Killer's Game, an action film by Lionsgate about a hitman's ironic twist of fate.
- The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, and Ben Kingsley.
- J.J. Perry directs, fresh from Netflix's Day Shift, with a release date set for September 13th.
- The action-comedy narrative twists with hitmen, a mistaken terminal diagnosis, and a fight for love.
The Killer's Game is a new Lionsgate action film starring Dave Bautista as a killer trying to exit the game for good when he finds out he has a terminal illness, so he puts a hit on himself for a quick death to spare himself and his partner the sadness of watching his health fade away. Then, he finds out that the doctor made a mistake and he is not dying. The film also stars Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, WWE's Drew McIntyre, and Ben Kingsley. It is based on a novel by Jay Bonansinga. Directing the film is J.J. Perry, coming off directing Day Shift for Netflix.
The Killer's Game Has A Killer Set Up
In this new action-comedy, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late. Lionsgate presents a Mad Chance & Endurance Media production in association with Dogbone Entertainment, K. Jam Media, and Lipsync.
Here are five new photos from the film as well.
This looks like a winner, and it is about time Dave Bautista got to lead an action film like this. He has proven to be a star, and when you give him a story like this and a cast like this to work with, you should have a hit on your hands. I am also curious to see how McIntyre looks in this, as I believe this is his acting debut.
This could be a sleeper hit for Lionsgate this fall when it opens in theaters on September 13th.