The Killer's Game: Dave Bautista Tries To Stay Alive In New Trailer

Dave Bautista stars as a killer trying to stay alive in new Lionsgate thriller The Killer's Game which hits theaters on Spetember 13th.

Article Summary Dave Bautista leads The Killer's Game, an action film by Lionsgate about a hitman's ironic twist of fate.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, and Ben Kingsley.

J.J. Perry directs, fresh from Netflix's Day Shift, with a release date set for September 13th.

The action-comedy narrative twists with hitmen, a mistaken terminal diagnosis, and a fight for love.

The Killer's Game is a new Lionsgate action film starring Dave Bautista as a killer trying to exit the game for good when he finds out he has a terminal illness, so he puts a hit on himself for a quick death to spare himself and his partner the sadness of watching his health fade away. Then, he finds out that the doctor made a mistake and he is not dying. The film also stars Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, WWE's Drew McIntyre, and Ben Kingsley. It is based on a novel by Jay Bonansinga. Directing the film is J.J. Perry, coming off directing Day Shift for Netflix.

The Killer's Game Has A Killer Set Up

In this new action-comedy, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late. Lionsgate presents a Mad Chance & Endurance Media production in association with Dogbone Entertainment, K. Jam Media, and Lipsync.

Here are five new photos from the film as well.

This looks like a winner, and it is about time Dave Bautista got to lead an action film like this. He has proven to be a star, and when you give him a story like this and a cast like this to work with, you should have a hit on your hands. I am also curious to see how McIntyre looks in this, as I believe this is his acting debut.

This could be a sleeper hit for Lionsgate this fall when it opens in theaters on September 13th.

