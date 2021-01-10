The Little Things: 12 New Stills and 3 New Behind-the-Scenes Images

The first movie that will be part of the 2021 hybrid release schedule with Warner Bros. and HBO Max is one of those movies that we probably shouldn't base whether or not this idea will work on. While The Little Things hardly looks bad, there also doesn't appear to be anything about it that makes it really spectacular either. It has a fantastic cast, but everything that we've seen about the plot seems very paint by numbers, and the more I see from it, the more I have to wonder if it was ever going to make a ton of money at the box office. Perhaps this will be the sort of movie that actually benefits from a hybrid release. It wasn't something that a ton of people were going to check out in theaters ever, but someone hanging around their house in quarantine on a weekend looking for something to watch while trying not to think about the existential dread of our current reality? Sure, give me the rather generic, but it appears to be well-acted cop drama. The Warner Bros. press site uploaded a bunch of new stills from the movie and a couple of behind-the-scenes images as well.

Summary: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke's cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

The Little Things, directed by John Lee Hancock, stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt. It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on January 29, 2021.